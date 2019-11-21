{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Senior Christopher Henry will be representing Wyoming Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana.

This is the second season in a row Henry will race in the 10-kilometer championships. The Cowboys ran as a team last year.

Henry placed 17th overall at last weekend's NCAA Mountain Region Championships, earning all-region honors in the process. He was clocked in 30 minutes, 56.6 seconds.

Henry placed 63rd overall at last year's national championship with a time of 30:20.1.

