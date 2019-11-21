LARAMIE, Wyo. — Senior Christopher Henry will be representing Wyoming Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana.
This is the second season in a row Henry will race in the 10-kilometer championships. The Cowboys ran as a team last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Henry placed 17th overall at last weekend's NCAA Mountain Region Championships, earning all-region honors in the process. He was clocked in 30 minutes, 56.6 seconds.
Henry placed 63rd overall at last year's national championship with a time of 30:20.1.