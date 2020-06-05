Cody Stampede PRCA Rodeo back on

CODY, Wyo. — The Cody Stampede PRCA Rodeo is back on.
The 101st edition of the prestigious rodeo will be held July 1-4 announced the Cody Stampede Board of directors in a press release on the event's website.
"We are proud to announce that we are holding our traditional Cody Stampede PRCA Rodeo on the dates of July 1-4, 2020," the release read.
On May 27, it was announced by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon that six prominent Wyoming rodeos would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those six rodeos were: Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, Cody Stampede, Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Breakaway Roping, Laramie Jubilee Days, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. That same day, on the Cody Stampede Rodeo Facebook page, it said information about ticket refunds, the status of the Cody Nite Rodeo and further details would soon be available.
A couple days later, in a release posted to the rodeo's Facebook page, the Cody Stampede board said it wanted to hold the Stampede, Xtreme Bulls and Cody Nite events this year.
On June 1, it was learned Cody’s nightly rodeos were granted permission to start June 15 with 600 spectators.
On Friday came the news that the Stampede would be held.
"Making plans to hold our 101st Annual Stampede Rodeo has been an ongoing and complicated process. Our Board has been meeting for months trying to assess the best available options for producing a professional rodeo under the change in circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic," the press release read. "Our decision has considered, first and foremost, the health and safety of our guests, workers and contestants. It is our intent to comply with the health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health and the COVID-19 policies set forth by the PRCA. Further, we have been in active consultation with the PRCA, our stock contractor, and other contract personnel, while taking into consideration our fans, sponsors, and the community as a whole. In addition, no decision is ever made without carefully assessing the financial interests of our organization and making necessary adjustments due to limitations on the number of fans we are allowed to have. As always, our goal is to showcase the best rodeo possible over our Independence Day celebration."
The release also addressed the Cody Nite Rodeo, saying the start date would now be June 20 for the 82nd year of the event.
"We will be operating under our approved exception to the Wyoming State Health orders and the permitted limits placed on outdoor crowd size to help support the health of all involved with the Cody Nite Rodeo," the board said in the release.
While able to hold the Cody Stampede, the board did announce that "due to financial considerations, we had to make some adjustments to our format and reduce some of our costs and contestant added money. As a result, we are unable to host our combined ‘Xtreme Bulls’ and ‘Bullfighters Only’ event this year. We are still having four performances, each consisting of a full rodeo, instead of our recent standard of five rodeos that included a bulls-only event."
For the first time in the Cody Stampede's history, breakaway roping will be added. This gives the rodeo two professional ladies events: breakaway and barrel racing.
The release said the number of tickets available for purchase will be limited due to restrictions in Wyoming's exemption request currently in effect, or as adjusted by the state Department of Health. Tickets for the Stampede will be available for purchase on June 8.
"We appreciate the support and understanding of the community regarding the limited event access this year, which is necessary due to the health orders issued by the State of Wyoming," said the Cody Stampede Board in the release. "Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are grateful to our fans, our sponsors and our local supporters, and we hope to ‘see you at the rodeo!’"
Other prominent rodeos in the area that have been canceled as a result of COVID-19 concerns are the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge and the 96th annual Livingston Roundup Rodeo. Both were scheduled as part of Cowboy Christmas July 2-4. The Professional Bull Riders' top-tier event at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in April was also canceled due to the virus.
But with the Cody Stampede returning to the calendar this season, one of the premier annual stops during the famed Cowboy Christmas run is back for 2020.
