Cody Stampede PRCA Rodeo back on

On May 27, it was announced by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon that six prominent Wyoming rodeos would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those six rodeos were: Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, Cody Stampede, Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Breakaway Roping, Laramie Jubilee Days, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. That same day, on the Cody Stampede Rodeo Facebook page, it said information about ticket refunds, the status of the Cody Nite Rodeo and further details would soon be available.

"Making plans to hold our 101st Annual Stampede Rodeo has been an ongoing and complicated process. Our Board has been meeting for months trying to assess the best available options for producing a professional rodeo under the change in circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic," the press release read. "Our decision has considered, first and foremost, the health and safety of our guests, workers and contestants. It is our intent to comply with the health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health and the COVID-19 policies set forth by the PRCA. Further, we have been in active consultation with the PRCA, our stock contractor, and other contract personnel, while taking into consideration our fans, sponsors, and the community as a whole. In addition, no decision is ever made without carefully assessing the financial interests of our organization and making necessary adjustments due to limitations on the number of fans we are allowed to have. As always, our goal is to showcase the best rodeo possible over our Independence Day celebration."