Cold shooting sinks Wyoming in loss at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — Wyoming shot just 39% from the field Monday night and went on to lose to Fresno State 81-61 in Mountain West men's basketball.

The Cowboys (7-2, 1-1) had their six-game winning streak snapped. The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference.

Freshman Marcus Williams led Wyoming with 20 points. Kwane Marble II added 14 points off the bench, while Hunter Maldonado chipped in with 11.

Orlando Robinson dropped in 33 points and collected 13 rebounds for Fresno. The Bulldogs also received 17 points from Christian Gray.

Wyoming, which shot 5 of 17 from 3-point territory, trailed 37-26 at intermission. The Pokes led 13-7 early in the game.

