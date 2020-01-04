BOZEMAN — Fallyn Freije had 20 points and nine rebounds and Martha Kuderer added 19 points as Montana State ran past Southern Utah 91-65 on Saturday in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball at Worthington Arena.
With the victory, the Bobcats improved to 8-5 overall and are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Big Sky at 4-0.
Kuderer made all seven of her field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, while Freije hit 7 of 10 from the floor. Darian White scored 13 points and fellow MSU guard Oliana Squires added 11.
Squires became the 24th member of Montana State’s 1,000-point club. The senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, now has 1,007 career points.
Freije, who transferred to MSU from North Dakota, also eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Madelyn Eaton led Southern Utah (7-5, 1-2 Big Sky) with 13 points. Rebecca Cardenas and Harley Hansen each added 12.
It was the second consecutive game in which the Bobcats scored 91 points. On Thursday, MSU cruised to a 91-58 victory over Northern Colorado.
In its four Big Sky wins, Montana State’s margin of victory is 26 points.
Southern Utah 59, MSU men 53
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah used a double-digit scoring run midway through the second half to claim the lead and hold off Montana State for a 59-53 victory on Saturday at the America First Event Center.
It was the second straight Big Sky Conference road loss for MSU, which fell at Northern Colorado on Thursday.
The first half was a defensive stalemate. Both teams shot 23% from the field as Montana State took a 21-17 advantage into halftime.
MSU (8-7, 2-2) jumped out to a 33-23 lead, its largest of the game, after a Harald Frey jumper at the 14:38 mark of the second half. The Bobcats led 37-29 before the Thunderbirds put together their biggest run of the contest, a 12-0 spurt.
Five Thurderbirds combined to score 12 consecutive points to take a 41-37 lead with 7:25 remaining. The Bobcats tied the game 41-41 on a Mychael Paulo 3-pointer, and Harald Frey hit two free throws to put MSU back up 43-41 with a little over five minutes remaining.
But Southern Utah tied the game on its next possession and went back into the lead for good after an MSU turnover led to a fast-break dunk by Maizen Fausett. MSU cut the deficit to 52-51 with 55 seconds left, but an and-one finish for Fausett and four John Knight III free throws sealed the game for SUU.
Frey scored a game-high 14 points. The Bobcat senior guard was joined by Amin Adamu (12 points) and Ladan Ricketts (10) in double-digit scoring. Adamu grabbed nine rebounds while Frey and Borja Fernandez had three assists apiece.
Southern Utah had three score in double digits, led by Fausett's 13-point and 10-rebound double-double performance.
Montana State plays at Idaho on Thursday. The Bobcats return home to Worthington Arena on Jan. 11 to host Portland State.
Northern Colorado 67, UM women 58
MISSOULA — All five of Northern Colorado’s starters scored in double figures, and the Bears defeated Montana on Saturday for the seventh straight time, 67-58 at Dahlberg Arena.
It was the first Big Sky Conference loss of the year for the Lady Griz (8-5, 3-1).
Jasmine Gayles led the Bears with 14 points while Alisha Davis and Micayla Isenbart each had 12. Montana’s Emma Stockholm led all scorers with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, but the Lady Griz made just 30.5% of their field goal attempts.
“Credit to them. They defended us well. It’s tough to win those games when you shoot like that. The second half we just did not shoot well,” Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said in a UM press release.
Sophia Stiles and Jamie Pickens each had seven points for the Lady Griz. Stockholm and McKenzie Johnston grabbed eight rebounds apiece.
The Bears outscored Montana 32-20 in the paint.
MSUB men 85, Concordia 73
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings men’s basketball team won its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game of the year on Saturday, an 85-73 victory over Concordia (Ore.).
Freshman guard Chrishon Dixon scored a career-high 17 points for the Yellowjackets, while Brendan Howard added 20 points and eight rebounds. Psalm Maduakor had 15 points and eight rebounds for MSUB.
“I am excited for the guys and liked out commitment to go get a road win,” coach Mick Durham said in a press release. “Chrishon Dixon and Psalm Maduakor made big plays for us in the second half.
“We played with the lead most of the game and I thought we did a good job managing that. We fought off home team runs and we are looking forward to returning home for our next league games.”
MSU Billings, which evened its overall record at 6-6 and moved to 1-3 in GNAC play, went on a 12-2 run in the second half to pull ahead 60-47.
Concordia's Dakota Ayala led all players with 25 points and nine rebounds. Zharon Richmond netted 11 points and chipped in five rebounds for the Yellowjackets.
Colorado State 56, Wyoming women 49
LARAMIE, Wyo. — In a game that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties, the Wyoming women’s basketball team fell 56-49 to rival Colorado State on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls (7-6, 3-1 Mountain West) scored just five points over the final 5:18 of the game. Colorado State improved to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Tereza Vitulova had a team-high 16 points for Wyoming. Taylor Rusk nearly had the first double-double of her career with 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
The Rams were led by Makenzie Ellis, who scored a game-high 22 points and had eight rebounds. She was joined in double-figure scoring by Tori Williams, who scored 14 points and had six rebounds.
Wyoming had won four of the last five in the Border War series before Saturday’s loss, which also snapped the Cowgirls’ three-game conference winning streak.