College Roundup: Montana State women win seventh straight with rout of Eastern Washington

The Bobcats shot just 22% from the floor, making 13 of 58 attempts. It was a reversal of fortune from last Thursday night, when MSU shot 68% in the second half of a home victory over Idaho.

Star guard Harald Frey was limited to one field goal and finished with four points, while Amin Adamu had just two points on 1-of-11 shooting. Freshman Caleb Bellach came off the bench to lead MSU in scoring with 10 points.

"Once we weren't making shots early — credit to them their defense was outstanding, especially in the first half — they made it really tough on Harald and they were really contesting shots at the rim," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release.

Mason Peatling had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3 Big Sky). Tanner Groves added 16 points for the Eagles.

With the loss, the Bobcats dropped to 12-11 overall and saw their Big Sky Conference record evened at 6-6.

Montana State returns home to host Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.

Rocky women 88, MSU-Northern 72

Kloie Thatcher and Keahi Roy both had big games as Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern 88-72 at the Fortin Center.