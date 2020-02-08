College Roundup: Montana State women win seventh straight with rout of Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — Montana State remained red hot Saturday with a 79-47 victory over Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference women's basketball at Worthington Arena.
It was promoted as a "Pack The Place In Pink" game to raise breast cancer awareness.
Martha Kuderer scored 15 points and Tori Martell came off the bench to add 14 as the Bobcats (15-6, 11-1) won their seventh straight game and tightened their grip on first place in the Big Sky standings.
Kuderer and Martell each hit four 3-pointers for MSU, which made 11 total shots from beyond the arc. Oliana Squires added 10 points and six assists.
Fallyn Freije contributed eight points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Bobcats outrebounded the Eagles 43-28. MSU also had 21 assists on 28 total field goals.
“After the first 10-minutes we did a nice job sharing the ball and moving the ball,” Montana State coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “At halftime we addressed the ball getting a little bit stagnant on the perimeter and going up against a zone it was important to get some post touches to open up some shots.”
Bella Cravens' 18 points led Eastern Washington (2-19, 1-11).
The Bobcats look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they travel to Idaho State on Thursday.
Montana women 69, Idaho 60
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball team avenged a one-point road loss to Idaho last month with a 69-60 victory at Dahlberg Arena.
The Lady Griz (13-9, 8-5 Big Sky) have now won four of their last five games. They outscored Idaho (13-8, 8-4) 17-4 in the second quarter Saturday to build a 10-point halftime lead and rolled from there.
Montana guard McKenzie Johnston finished with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting and had nine assists. Abby Anderson scored 16, as well, on 7-of-12 shooting and added five blocked shots.
“Abby was all over the place today, just a factor everywhere,” Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen said. “Offensively, defensively, in the paint, out at the 3-point line, just flying all over the place.”
The Vandals shot 8 for 13 in the opening period, with two of those makes coming from the 3-point line, and led by as many as eight points. Montana changed things up defensively and contained Idaho after that. The Vandals shot just 2 for 11 in the second quarter and were 11 for 28 in the second half.
The Lady Griz visit Weber State on Thursday.
EWU men 74, MSU 49
CHENEY, Wash. — Cold shooting plagued Montana State in a 74-49 road loss at Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington.
The Bobcats shot just 22% from the floor, making 13 of 58 attempts. It was a reversal of fortune from last Thursday night, when MSU shot 68% in the second half of a home victory over Idaho.
Star guard Harald Frey was limited to one field goal and finished with four points, while Amin Adamu had just two points on 1-of-11 shooting. Freshman Caleb Bellach came off the bench to lead MSU in scoring with 10 points.
"Once we weren't making shots early — credit to them their defense was outstanding, especially in the first half — they made it really tough on Harald and they were really contesting shots at the rim," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release.
Mason Peatling had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3 Big Sky). Tanner Groves added 16 points for the Eagles.
With the loss, the Bobcats dropped to 12-11 overall and saw their Big Sky Conference record evened at 6-6.
Montana State returns home to host Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.
Rocky women 88, MSU-Northern 72
Kloie Thatcher and Keahi Roy both had big games as Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern 88-72 at the Fortin Center.
Thatcher hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points. Roy hit four 3s and scored 24 points. Roy also shot 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
As a team, Rocky shot 57% (27 of 47) and made 13 total 3-pointers.
Antuanisha Wright and Markaela Francis each had 14 points for the Battlin' Bears (15-7, 7-5 Frontier).
Peyton Kehr's 14 points led Northern (15-9, 4-8). Allix Goldhahn and Tiara Gilham each had 12 points for the Skylights, who were outscored 27-14 in the second quarter.
New Mexico women 74, Wyoming 71, OT
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming battled back from an eight-point deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, but New Mexico prevailed 74-71 in overtime at Arena-Auditorium. After winning three-straight, the Cowgirls have now lost two in a row.
Wyoming was led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. She also had five rebounds. Senior Taylor Rusk scored 15 points for UW while pulling down six rebounds.
New Mexico was led by Jaedyn De La Cerda, who scored 17 points and had six assists. Aisia Robertson had 15 points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
New Mexico men 97, UW 68
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wyoming's shorthanded rotation was no match for New Mexico.
Hunter Maldonado scored 21 points while Kwane Marble finished with 17 points, but the Cowboys trailed for all but 33 seconds in a 97-68 loss to UNM.
Corey Manigault led three 20-point Lobos with 28 points and nine rebounds while Zane Martin and Vance Jackson added 23 and 20 points, respectively, for UNM, which swept the season series after also winning the teams' first meeting in Laramie.
The Lobos outrebounded the Cowboys a whopping 46-27. Thirteen of those boards came on the offensive end as UNM finished with 18 second-chance points to UW's six.
