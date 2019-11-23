MINNEAPOLIS — Destiny Pitts scored a game-high 26 points in leading Minnesota to a 71-60 victory Saturday over Montana State in women's basketball.
Pitts nailed four 3-pointers for the Gophers (4-1). Minnesota used a 24-10 spurt in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Four of MSU's five starters scored in double figures. That group included Oliana Squires, who made four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points.
Darian White added 12, followed by Madeline Smith and Fallyn Freije with 11 apiece.
The Bobcats led by 12 points in the third quarter.
MSU's bench was outscored 18-5. Minnesota also tallied 28 points off of 23 turnovers by the Bobcats.