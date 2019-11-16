FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas entered Saturday with the nation's third-leading defense and the Razorbacks were as good as advertised, holding Montana to 46 points on 32.1 percent shooting in a 64-46 victory over the Grizzlies Saturday afternoon.
While Montana's offense was stifled by Arkansas' defense, the Griz defense held its own, holding Arkansas to 15 points and more than 13 percent below its season scoring and shooting averages.
Former Billings Skyview standout Kendal Manuel had a rough opening half, shooting 1 for 9, before bouncing back to score 12 points, making both of Montana's triples. For the third game in a row, Sayeed Pridgett was Montana's leading scorer, finishing with 13 points and a team-high-tying seven rebounds.