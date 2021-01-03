Montana men's basketball adds home game vs. Whitworth

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies basketball team will now play a home game vs. Whitworth on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The addition to the schedule was announced on Sunday. According to a UM press release, it is the Griz' third home game that has been added since the season began in late November.

UM (3-6, 0-3) is 9-6 all-time against Whitworth, a Division-III school out of Spokane, Washington.

The two teams last met in an exhibition contest in November 2018, a 90-58 Griz victory. They also played a regular-season contest a year prior, with Montana opening the 2017-18 season with a 72-60 win.

Whitworth played two exhibition contests in December, but its season will officially get underway this week, with the Pirates hosting the College of Idaho on Wednesday and Thursday.

