SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Emma Stockholm and Abby Anderson combined for 41 points and 16 rebounds Monday night as visiting Montana fought off Sacramento State 64-60 in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.
Stockholm finished with a career-high 21 points and Anderson 20. Both had eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-0, 7-4), who have won three consecutive games.
Teammate Sophia Stiles chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. She was 6 for 6 at the foul line in the final 1:35 as the Grizzlies pulled away in a game that was tied at 54-all with 4:11 to play.
Anderson shot 8 of 12 from the field. Stockholm, who tallied 15 of her points during the first half, was 7 of 10 overall.
Sac State received 18 points from Camariah King, who connected on six 3-pointers. Summer Menke contributed 14 points.
Montana led 34-26 at intermission and 49-43 heading into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies led by 10 points late in the third.
The Grizzlies will be at home Thursday night against Southern Utah.