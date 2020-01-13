PORTLAND, Ore. — Tatiana Streun scored a game-high 30 points and collected nine rebounds Monday night in leading Portland State to a 78-65 triumph over Montana in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.
PSU (9-7, 3-3) led 39-22 at halftime against the cold-shooting Grizzlies (9-6, 4-2). Montana outscored the Vikings 43-39 after intermission.
Besides Streun's exploits, three other PSU players scored in double figures.
Montana was led by the 16 points and seven rebounds of Mckenzie Johnson. Teammate Madi Schoening came away with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Grizzlies hit just 28% of their shots. PSU, which led by as many as 20 points, shot at a 47% clip.