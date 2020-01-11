BILLINGS — Kloie Thatcher's buzzer-beating layup lifted Rocky Mountain College to a 71-69 overtime victory over Lewis-Clark State in Frontier Conference women's basketball Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
With time winding down, Thatcher drove left against the defense, got to the basket and scored as the horn sounded. The victory lifted Rocky, who led by as many as 15 points in regulation, to a 12-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Frontier.
🚨@NAIA UPSET ALERT🚨— Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears (@BattlinBears) January 11, 2020
Kloie Thatcher hits the buzzer beater in overtime to give No. 20 ranked @RockyWBB a 71-69 win over the No. 13 ranked @LCWarriors!@LCWarriors: 69@BattlinBears: 71#BATTLINBEARS pic.twitter.com/2k0ovIOMH1
Thatcher finished with 19 points and six assists. Markaela Francis also scored 19 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds for the Battlin' Bears.
Teammate Mackenzie Dethman also had a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards.
Abbie Johnson had 15 points to lead L-C State (9-5, 1-3). The Warriors put five players in double figures.
L-C State 87, Rocky men 57
Travis Yenor's 37-point outburst proved too much for Rocky Mountain College to overcome Saturday in a 87-57 loss to Lewis-Clark State at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Yenor hit 13 of 21 field goals, including five 3-pointers. Teammate Damek Mitchell fell one assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Lukas Vining paced Rocky with 13 points while brother Sam Vining added 11.
The Battlin' Bears fell to 6-7 overall and 1-3 in the Frontier Conference. L-C State is now 15-1 overall and 3-1 in the league.
Rocky is scheduled to play its first game on its true home floor Wednesday when it hosts Carroll College at the Fortin Center as part of men's/women's doubleheader.
The Bears have yet to play there this season while a new court was being installed.
Montana State women 73, Portland State 62
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two days after suffering its first Big Sky Conference loss, Montana State's women got back in the win column with a 73-62 victory at Portland State on Saturday.
Freshman guard Darian White scored 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and backcourt mate Tori Martell filled in for the injured Oliana Squires to score 13 points as the Bobcats improved to 9-6 overall and to 5-1 in the Big Sky standings.
MSU lost 69-68 in double overtime at home on Thursday to Idaho.
White and Martell combined for 12 rebounds. Squires sat out due to an ankle injury, according to the MSU sports information office.
Montana State's Martha Kuderer went 3 for 3 from the 3-point arc and finished with 18 points. Martell also made three 3s.
Jordan Stotler had 21 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Portland State, which shot just 33% from the floor (20 of 61).
Portland State 77, MSU men 76
BOZEMAN — Holland Woods' layup with two seconds left lifted Portland State to a 77-76 Big Sky Conference victory over Montana State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
MSU's Harald Frey, whose shot with 12 seconds left gave the Bobcats a one-point lead, misfired on a half-court shot at the buzzer.
Frey finished with 26 points while Woods had 30. Frey and Woods went back and forth down the stretch of a game that featured eight ties and 20 lead changes.
It was MSU's second consecutive nail-biter. On Thursday, the Bobcats prevailed 71-68 on the road at Idaho.
Amin Adamu had 20 points for Montana State while Jubrile Belo and Mychael Paulo each added 10.
Sal Nuhu scored 12 points for Portland State, which improved to 8-9 overall and to 2-3 in the Big Sky Standings. The Bobcats dipped to 9-8 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Western Oregon 64, MSU Billings women 56
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Jeanann Lemelin hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points but Montana State Billings faltered on the road on Saturday in a 64-56 loss at Western Oregon.
The Yellowjackets shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (18 of 61) and were outrebounded 46-36. Lemelin was the only player to reach double digits in points for MSUB.
Taryn Shelley finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
WOU’s Shariah Green led all players with 21 points while making 8 of 12 from the field. Keyonna Jones added 15 points. Green and Jones both came off the bench to propel the Wolves.
MSU Billings (8-7, 3-3 GNAC) split its road trip in Oregon over the weekend. The Yellowjackets defeated Concordia 66-58 in Portland on Thursday.
Western Oregon (5-8, 2-4 GNAC) is now one game behind sixth-place MSUB in the conference standings.
UNLV 65, Wyoming women 53
LAS VEGAS — Wyoming held a halftime lead on the road but struggled in the third quarter in a 65-53 loss to Mountain West foe UNLV on Saturday. Wyoming (7-8, 3-3 MW) has now lost three in a row, while the Rebels (8-8, 4-1 MW) have won five straight.
The Cowgirls were led offensively by senior Taylor Rusk, who scored a season-high 16 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting. Rusk also had four assists and three steals. For Rusk, it is the third game in a row reaching double-figures and the sixth time this season.
Tereza Vitulova matched Rusk’s scoring with 16 points, and grabbed five rebounds.
Overall, the Cowgirls shot 40.4 percent from the field (21 of 52).
UNLV had pair of double-digit scorers in Latecia Smith (19 points) and Rodjanae Wade (22). Wade had a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.
UNLV 78, Wyoming 69, OT
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming lost a seven-point lead in the final 1:25 regulation before losing its fourth straight game with a 78-69 setback to UNLV in overtime Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. It’s the seventh straight loss for the Cowboys against Mountain West competition dating back to last season.
True freshman Kwane Marble II paced Wyoming with a career-high 19 points while Jake Hendricks and Hunter Maldonado added 18 and 16, respectively, but the Runnin’ Rebels outscored the Cowboys 15-6 in extra time and never trailed after regulation.
Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 19 points while Jonah Antonio chipped in 15 for the Runnin’ Rebels, who shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and nearly 70 percent (23 of 33) from the free-throw line.
Hunter Thompson’s free throw with 1:25 left in regulation gave Wyoming a 63-56 lead, but the Cowboys largely failed to execute the rest of the way. Wyoming left the door open for UNLV by missing its next five free throws, and Maldonado fouled Donnie Tillman with one second left on the shot clock on UNLV’s final possession with the Cowboys clinging to a 63-61 lead. Tillman sank both free throws with 12.6 seconds left to send the game to overtime, where UNLV kept its momentum going with back-to-back 3-pointers.