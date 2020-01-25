MISSOULA — Montana made short work of Weber State to snap a three-game losing streak.
McKenzie Johnston scored 15 points to lead the Lady Griz to an 85-57 victory at Dahlberg Arena, as Montana won for the first time since Jan. 9. Taylor Goligoski and Jamie Pickens also each scored 15 points for UM.
The Lady Griz (10-8, 5-4) scored 31 points off of 22 Weber State turnovers. Gabi Harrington had a team-high four steals and added nine points. Goligoski hit 3 for 4 from the 3-point line.
"We just went out there with a fire under our butt," said Montana's Emma Stockholm. "We had a rough one on Thursday against Idaho State and we knew we had to come back and we got the job done here."
Weber State only made 18 field goals and missed all five of its 3-point attempts. The Wildcats' Liz Graves scored 16 points to lead all scorers.
Montana hit twice as many field goals as Weber State, with Johnston hitting 7 of 10 from the floor and Pickens, a freshman from Helena High, making 7 of 11.
The Lady Griz host rival Montana State, the Big Sky's first-place team, on Saturday.
MSU women 67, Weber State 59
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team is finding all kinds of ways to stay on top of the Big Sky Conference standings.
An efficient fourth quarter allowed MSU to hold off Idaho State for a 67-59 victory Saturday at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats, who have now won four straight games, shot 54% (7 of 13) and made 11 of 13 free throws in the final period to close out the Bengals. MSU improved to 12-6 overall and 8-1 in the league to remain alone atop the Big Sky.
Senior fowrard Fallyn Freije led the Bobcats with 15 points and eight rebounds, while freshman guard Darian White added 12 points. Oliana Squires, who has been hampered with an ankle injury, came off the bench to add 13 points for MSU.
Callie Bourne led Idaho State with 15 points. Dora Goles had 13 points while hitting three of the Bengals' six 3-pointers.
With the win, the Bobcats completed their second consecutive weekend sweep, after blowing out Weber State 81-52 on Thursday and overcoming Eastern Washington 89-85 in double overtime on Jan. 18.
MSU travels to play rival Montana in Missoula on Saturday.
Alaska 86, MSUB men 78
BILLINGS — Locked in another tight game, Montana State Billings was unable to overcome GNAC foe Alaska in an 86-78 setback Saturday at Alterowitz Gym.
It was the Yellowjackets' third straight loss and their second close defeat of a weekend home stand. MSUB (8-10, 3-7) fell 81-80 to Alaska Anchorage on Thursday.
Shadeed Shabazz scored 38 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists for the victorious Nanooks. His three-point play with 40 seconds left gave Alaska an 81-78 lead.
The Yellowjackets then had three separate looks at the basket but couldn't convert.
With 17 seconds left, MSUB coach Mick Durham incurred back to back technical fouls and was ejected from the game. Alaska subsequently made 4 of 5 free throws to ice it.
Brendan Howard led the Jackets with 28 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Zharon Richmond had 24 points and 11 boards.
L-C State 82, Rocky women 54
LEWISTON, Idaho — Abbie Johnson scored 18 points and led a big third-quarter run for Lewis-Clark State as the Warriors ran away from Rocky Mountain College 82-54 on Saturday.
The teams came into the game with identical records and were in a three-way tie for second place in the Frontier Conference standings. With the loss, Rocky dropped to 12-6 overall and saw its league mark evened at 4-4.
L-C State broke open a tie game with a 10-0 scoring run to open the third quarter. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the run, then added a layup to give the Warriors a 41-31 advantage.
Rocky deficit grew to 18 points after a 3 by L-C State's Hannah Burland with 1:16 remaining in the third.
Markaela Francis led the Battlin' Bears with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kloie Thatcher and Destinee Pointer each had 12 for Rocky. Thatcher made four 3-pointers.
Kiara Burlage's 19 points and 14 rebounds paced the Warriors and were game highs. Burlage also had four assists.
L-C State 78, Rocky men 71
LEWISTON, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College led by as many as 14 points in the first half against first-place Lewis-Clark State but couldn't hold on in a 78-71 loss Saturday.
The Battlin' Bears (6-11, 1-7 Frontier) made just eight shots and were outscored 40-24 in the second half on the way to their sixth straight loss. Damek Mitchell had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead L-C State.
Clayton Ladine had 24 points for Rocky, while Grant Wallace added 15 points. Ladine and Wallace also each had seven rebounds.
Jake Albright had 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Warriors (19-1, 7-1), who picked up their 19th consecutive home victory.
