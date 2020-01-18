CHENEY, Wash. — Last week, Montana State faltered in a double-overtime thriller at home against Big Sky Conference foe Idaho.
But the Bobcats made up for it Saturday afternoon with an 89-85 2-OT victory at Eastern Washington, surviving a scare to remain in first place atop the league standings.
Madeline Smith’s offensive rebound and put-back gave Montana State (10-6, 6-1) the lead with 10 seconds remaining, and Tori Martell hit two free throws to ice the game with three seconds left. Martell finished with 17 points while smith added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Fallyn Freije also had a double-double for the Bobcats with 12 points and 12 boards. Montana State outrebounded the Eagles 51-30.
The Bobcats’ Darian White had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead all players. Jenna Dick scored 21 to lead the Eagles (2-13, 1-5).
Kennedy Dickie added 19 points for EWU, including five 3-pointers. The Eagles made 17 3-pointers as a team.
“Credit Eastern,” Bobcats coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “They shot lights out. It’s hard to win on the road and I’m proud of our team and the resolve they showed to come back from being down and grinding out the victory.
“I thought our third quarter was key. We came out attack-minded. Our ability to get to the foul line and the second chances on the glass was the difference for us.”
The Bobcats shot 23 of 32 from the foul line while the Eagles made just 6 of 7.
EWU 71, MSU men 58
BOZEMAN — Montana State trailed Eastern Washington by two points midway through the second half but the Eagles’ pulled away to hand the Bobcats a 71-58 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Worthington Arena.
An Amin Adamu layup with 8:57 remaining pulled the Bobcats within 48-46, but the Eagles embarked on an 11-0 run to take a 59-46 lead with 5:11 to go. Tanner Groves and Jacob Davison hit 3-pointers to spark EWU during that stretch and MSU never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Davison scored a game-high 26 points while Mason Peatling added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern. Groves had 11 points off the bench.
Harald Frey’s 19 points paced the Bobcats, who fell to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky standings. EWU improved to 11-6 and 4-2.
The Bobcats shot 37% from the field (21 of 57) and made just 4 of 17 3-point attempts. Adamu contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for MSU.
Eastern scored 21 points off of 19 Montana State turnovers, and had 23 fast-break points.
Idaho 52, UM women 51
MOSCOW, Idaho — Natalie Klinker made a layup with 2:18 remaining and it held up as the game-winning basket in Idaho’s 52-51 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball victory over Montana on Saturday at the Cowan Spectrum.
The Lady Griz (9-7, 4-3) had two chances to take the lead on their final possession but shots by Gabi Harrington and McKenzie Johnston missed. Klinker rebounded Johnston’s miss in the final seconds to preserve the win for the Vandals (10-5, 5-1).
Klinker and her sister Lizzy are products of Fairfield High School.
Natalie Klinker finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lizzy Klinker chipped in 13 points for Idaho, which shot 4 for 30 from the 3-point line and didn’t score in the third quarter.
Emma Stockholm’s 16 points led the Lady Griz. Montana made just 4 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Seattle Pacific 83, MSUB men 72
SEATTLE — Zharon Richmond scored 21 points and Bobby Howard added 20, but it wasn’t enough for Montana State Billings in an 83-72 GNAC men’s basketball loss at Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
Divant'e Moffitt’s 30 points led the Falcons, who remained unbeaten in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 7-0 mark. SPU improved to 12-4 overall.
The loss evened MSUB’s overall record to 8-8. The Yellowjackets are now 3-5 in the GNAC.
Tyler Green scored 19 points for the Jackets, including four 3-pointers. Green hit a conference-record-tying 12 3s on Thursday night in a victory at Saint Martin’s.
Richmond had a team-high eight rebounds, while Howard pulled down seven.
Harry Cavell added 19 points for SPU. The Falcons’ Mehdi El Mardi had a game-high 14 rebounds.
UM Western 54, Rocky women 48
DILLON — Montana Western built a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Saturday and held on to defeat Rocky Mountain College 54-48 in a Frontier Conference women's game at Straugh Gymnasium.
Ten Western players found the scoring column, though none reached double figures. Savannah Bignell and Natali Denning each had eight points to lead the Bulldogs, the defending NAIA national champions.
Markaela Francis' 16 points and seven rebounds led Rocky (12-5, 3-3). Keahi Roy added 12 points. The Battlin' Bears turned the ball over 20 times, which resulted in 17 points Western.
Rocky dropped to 12-5 overall and to 3-3 in the Frontier. Western Montana is now 11-6 and 4-2.
Fresno State 65, Wyoming men 50
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming was held to 16 first-half points during a 65-50 loss to Fresno State on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium.
Orlando Robinson led Fresno State with a game high 19 points. Teammate New Williams added 16 points whle Nate Grimes led all players with 12 rebounds.
Jake Hendricks and Kwane Marble each had 12 points to lead the Cowboys, who remain winless in the Mountain West with an 0-8 mark (5-15 overall).
Fresno State 89, UW women 59
FRESNO, Calif. — Hanna Cavinder had 20 points and six assists and Haley Cavinder scored 19 points as first-place Fresno State rolled past Wyoming 89-59 in Mountain West women’s basketball on Saturday
Maddi Utti had a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-4, 7-0 MW), who jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back.
Jaeden Vaifanua led the Cowgirls with both 14 points and seven rebounds.
This story will be updated