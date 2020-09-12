 Skip to main content
Dickinson State football edges Dakota State in season opener

MADISON, S.D. — Drew Boedecker threw two touchdown passes in the second half as Dickinson State outlasted Dakota State (S.D.) 26-14 on Saturday in the football opener for both schools.

Boedecker hit Kellen Ray with a 9-yard scoring pass in the third quarter to put the Blue Hawks ahead 20-14, then found Jaret Lee with a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Dickinson State's defense pitched a shutout in the second half and limited Dakota State to 234 total yards.

Riley Linder scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and Isaiah Kludt returned a punt for a touchdown as the Blue Hawks jumped to a 14-0 advantage.

