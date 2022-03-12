Carroll College women's basketball advances to NAIA Round of 16

NEW ORLEANS — Danielle Wagner scored 22 points to lead Carroll College past Loyola (Louisiana) 65-59 on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national women's basketball tournament here.

With the win, Carroll moves on to Sioux City, Iowa, for the Round of 16 where it will play March 17 against Morningside (Iowa).

The Saints had begun the opening round with a 69-50 victory over Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) on Friday. Opening round games were played on campus sites in a "pod" setting with the winner of the four-team "pod" advancing to the final site March 17-22 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

With the win, Carroll improved to 27-7 and Loyola, the host school, dropped to 23-6.

Jamie Pickens contributed 6 points and 14 boards to the winning effort, while Kamden Hilborn chipped in 6 points and 7 assists. Jaidyn Lyman added 10 points for Carroll.

SAGU men 77, Montana Tech 63

WAXAHACHIE, Texas —Nykolas Mason pumped in 23 points and Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) defeated Montana Tech 77-63 in the second round of the NAIA men's national basketball tournament here Saturday.

Tech ends its season with a 27-7 record. SAGU, the host team for the "pod" host-site, opening-round tourney, improved to 24-8 and will advance to the Round of 16 March 17-22 in Kansas City, Mo.

Caleb Bellach had 17 points, Taylor England chipped in 16 points, and Drew Huse added 15 points for the Orediggers. England had a double-double with 13 boards. Huse also brought down six rebounds.

Joel Polius had 16 points and eight rebounds for the winners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0