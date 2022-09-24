Frontier Conference football roundup: Rocky, Tech, C of I and Carroll post wins

DILLON — Blake Thelen was 15 of 27 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana Tech over No. 17 Montana Western, 33-24, in Frontier Conference football Saturday at Vigilante Field.

Tech (3-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Thelen tossed two first-quarter touchdowns; one to Kaleb Winterbur and the other to Blake Counts. Western (3-2) scored its first touchdown on a Reese Neville one-yard run with 3:07 on the clock in the first quarter.

The Orediggers outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in the second quarter to lead 30-14 at intermission.

Counts rushed 17 times for 120 yards and one touchdown for the Orediggers.

Jon Jund was 12 of 27 passing with a touchdown and an interception for UM Western. He also rushed 19 times for 101 yards.

Trevor Hoffman had six receptions for 99 yards and a score for the winners.

Carroll 26, SOU 14

HELENA — The Saints scored a homecoming victory as Baxter Tuggle rumbled into the end zone from 41 yards out, extending an already one-possession Carroll advantage and effectively icing the game with under two minutes to play.

The Saints, who rushed for 171 yards, improved to 3-1. SOU fell to 1-3.

Duncan Kraft had 13 carries for 92 yards for the Saints and Tuggle added 70 yards on nine totes.

Blake Asciutto passed for 263 yards with a 22-of-44 performance for the Raiders.

C of I 41, EOU 0

CALDWELL, Idaho — The undefeated Yotes scored in every quarter in a shutout of Eastern Oregon.

The league-leading and 11th-ranked Yotes improved to 4-0. Eastern Oregon dropped to 0-5.

Allamar Alexander rushed 21 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns for the Yotes. Quarterback Andy Peters was 13 of 24 for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. John Kreps had four catches for 92 yards and a score.

Rocky 56, MSU-Northern 0

BILLINGS — Quarterback George Tribble Jr. passed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and No. 25 Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern on a breezy Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

It was homecoming for Rocky, which won its 15th straight game in the series according to school statistics.

Rocky ran its record to 3-1 with its second consecutive victory. The Lights fell to 0-4.

Tribble started in place of Nate Dick, who is “week to week” according to RMC coach Chris Stutzriem. No further updates on Dick were provided.