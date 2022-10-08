Frontier Conference football roundup: C of I outlasts Tech in thriller

CALDWELL, Idaho — No. 9-ranked College of Idaho scored a game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds left to pull off a narrow 27-24 victory over No. 19 Montana Tech on Saturday.

A 22-yard rushing score from Yotes running back Hunter Gilbert with just seconds to play capped a 77-yard, go-ahead drive with under two minutes to go for C of I (6-0, 6-0), which remained unbeaten in dramatic fashion after the Orediggers (4-2, 4-2) gave up a late lead.

The two teams combined for 23 points in the final 4:30 as Tech got ahead on two separate occasions during the stretch before falling.

Gilbert and Jon Schofield combined for 134 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Yotes, while quarterback Andy Peters went 11-for-22 passing for 187 yards and a score. Much of Peters' work was in Brock Richardson's direction, who hauled in six catches for 123 yards and a score.

Tech tailback Blake Counts had 25 carries for a game-high 108 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Blake Thelen finished with 15-for-32 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Rocky 28, Eastern Oregon 6

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) hauled in five interceptions and tallied a defensive touchdown for the fourth straight week as it picked up its fourth win in a row.

The No. 17 Battlin' Bears got a pick-6 from linebacker Jayden Fletcher, who took the turnover 24 yards to the house in the third quarter. EOU quarterback Tanner Sweek was pulled after the play (his fourth interception), though Mounties (0-7, 0-6) signal-callers were held to just 84 passing yards on the day overall.

Rocky picked up a trio of rushing touchdowns from quarterback George Tribble, running back Zaire Wilcox and wide receiver Joseph Dwyer, with Wilcox notching a touchdown in his sixth straight game in the process.

Tribble was starting his third consecutive game in place of the inactive Nathan Dick, though struggled a bit throwing the ball as he tossed three interceptions of his own — all to Mounties defensive back Josh Mendoza.

Eastern Oregon tallied 175 rushing yards, with sophomore running back Anthony Peterson leading the way with a team-high 50 yards.

S. Oregon 49, UM Western 14

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Raiders (3-3, 3-3) blasted the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-4) following a field day from quarterback Blake Asciutto as Western's recent freefall down the Frontier standings continued.

The sophomore from Washington threw for a career high 416 passing yards and four touchdowns, tossing three of those scores during a run of 30 unanswered points by SOU to close out the first half.

Raiders wideout Christian Graney had a monster day, recording a career high 10 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns as Asciutto's deep threat and favorite target. Running back Gunner Yates added in two rushing scores to make it five touchdowns in two weeks for the freshman.

Bulldogs quarterback Jon Jund went 26-for-40 passing for 247 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tailback Reese Neville added in 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Western has now lost three straight games entering its bye week.

Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3

HAVRE — The Fighting Saints (4-2, 4-2) bounced back from their defeat to College of Idaho last week with a shutout of the winless Lights (0-6, 0-6).

Northern actually led at the end of the first quarter after kicker Kaden Nelson connected on a 20-yard field goal not long after the opening kickoff. But the remainder of the game was all Carroll as it scored all of its points without answer.

The Saints ran the ball 42 times for 207 yards and six touchdowns as five different rushers reached the endzone. Duncan Kraft's 66 yards were a team-high as the Billings Central grad also nabbed a 32-yard score in the second quarter.

Carroll sophomore quarterback Jack Prka went 16-for-22 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard strike to wideout Stephen Powell just before halftime. Lights freshman quarterback and Lewistown alum Chance Fields struggled in his first start, going 4 for 16 for just 32 yards.