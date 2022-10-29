Frontier Conference football roundup: C of I survives a scare; Carroll rolls

CALDWELL, Idaho — A rushing touchdown from receiver Jon Schofield with 22 seconds left saved No. 12-ranked College of Idaho from suffering a major upset as it narrowly defeated Southern Oregon 28-24 on Saturday.

The Yotes (7-1 overall, 7-1 Frontier Conference), who currently have a one-game cushion atop the Frontier standings with two weeks to play, had to drive 80 yards down the field in 2:36 to preserve their spot in the driver's seat for the Frontier's automatic bid to the NAIA Football National Championship.

C of I stopped the Raiders (3-5, 3-5) in their last-ditch attempt to win on the ensuing position, with quarterback Blake Asciutto's illegal forward pass at his own 36-yard line resulting in a 10-second runoff and the game clock hitting triple zeroes.

Sophomore Yotes quarterback Andy Peters threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, though he paired those with three interceptions. Asciutto threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came with under two minutes to play in the first half to help SOU turn what was a 14-7 deficit into a 21-14 advantage at the break.

C of I's Jacob Arms picked off Asciutto and returned the ball back 57 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the score at 21, while Raiders kicker Cesar Ruiz answered by booting through a 30-yard field goal with 3:03 left in the game to give SOU a 24-21 lead. Schofield's late score, however, proved to be the ultimate decider.

The Yotes were led on the ground by Allamar Alexander's 71 yards and a touchdown, while the Raiders' top option at tailback was senior Christian Quirarte with 65 yards and a score.

Tech 20, Rocky 17

The No. 23 Orediggers came back from 14 points down to beat the No. 24 Battlin' Bears on the road and keep the pressure on College of Idaho at the top of the Frontier.

After Rocky (5-3, 5-3) quarterback George Tribble connected twice for long touchdowns with receiver Trae Henry in the first half, Tech (6-2, 6-2) responded with a passing score from Blake Thelen to Logan Kennedy and a goal-line surge from Blake Counts to tie the game in the third quarter.

A Bears field goal late in the third was answered by back-to-back kicks from the Orediggers' Ryan Lowry in the fourth quarter, both of which came at the end of long drives. Tech's defense then held firm on two possessions in the final four minutes to seal the deal.

Thelen came in for starter and Billings Central grad Jet Campbell to throw for 164 yards and the touchdown to Laurel grad Kennedy. Counts had a game-high 153 yards on 22 carries.

Tribble had 206 passing yards (and a team-high 117 rushing yards) along with the two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions to Tech defensive back Angel Sanchez. Henry led all receivers with seven catches for 139 yards.

Carroll 37, EOU 3

HELENA — The Fighting Saints rolled to a win by making easy work of the Mountaineers thanks to a defense that has now only allowed six points in its past three games.

Carroll (6-2, 6-2) held Eastern Oregon (1-8, 1-7) to just 70 passing yards and 25 rushing yards as a 37-yard field goal from kicker Ethan Cutler with 13 seconds left prevented the shutout. But the Saints, who had nearly 500 yards of total offense, had a stellar day at Nelson Stadium nonetheless.

Saints quarterback Jack Prka threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, all going to wideout Chris Akulschin, who had a monster afternoon with nine receptions for 158 yards to go along with the three scores. Junior tailback Matthew Burgess added in 48 yards on the ground with a touchdown on 12 carries.

The Mounties had three different players throw passes Saturday, with Parker Robinson doing the most work with 44 yards through the air. Robinson was also the team's leading rusher with 35 yards.

Western 66, MSU-Northern 0

DILLON — The Bulldogs had nearly 650 yards of total offense as they added more misery to the Lights' hapless 2022 season.

Western (5-4, 4-4), coming off an upset win over then-No. 7 College of Idaho last week, had no hangover on its senior day as the Bulldogs were up 42-0 by halftime and didn't look back.

Quarterback Jon Jund accounted for four total touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — and had 250 of Western's eye-popping 646 yards of offense. Both Reese Neville and Colten McPhee finished with over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns apiece by the time their days were done, while wideout Isaiah Thomas caught both of Jund's passing scores.

Northern (0-8, 0-8) only managed 12 rushing yards for the entire game. Quarterback Kaymen Cureton went 6-for-18 passing for 50 yards with two interceptions.