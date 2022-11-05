Frontier Conference football roundup: Western keeps rolling as C of I clinches a share of first

BUTTE — Montana Western picked up its third straight win and ended Montana Tech's far-fetched hopes for a Frontier Conference title with a 27-21 win on the road over the Orediggers on Saturday.

Bulldogs (6-4 overall, 5-4 Frontier) quarterback Jon Jund accounted for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) while teammate Reese Neville added 160 yards on 22 carries. Western stopped Tech (6-3, 6-3) twice on fourth down in the final 3:28 to seal its win.

Diggers quarterback Blake Thelen went 18-for-36 passing for 228 yards and a touchdown, though additionally threw two interceptions. Tailback Kaleb Winterburn rushed for 101 yards and a score.

C of I 41, EOU 7

LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Yotes clinched at least a share of the Frontier title by taking care of business on the road against the Mountaineers on Saturday.

C of I (8-1, 8-1) burst out to a 21-0 lead and didn't look back as four different players crossed over the goal line during the game, with wideout Jon Schofield scoring twice on rushing attempts. EOU's (1-9, 1-8) lone touchdown came via a 30-yard pass from Andrew James to Andre Martinez in the third quarter.

The result, along with Carroll College's win, sets up a clash for the conference title between the Yotes and Saints at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho.

Rocky 9, MSU-Northern 0

HAVRE — The Battlin' Bears (6-3, 6-3) fought through a windy Saturday on the Hi-Line to bounce back from a two-game losing slide in ugly fashion against the Lights (0-9, 0-9).

Scoreless at half, Rocky's points came via a third-quarter Austin Drake field goal and 1-yard rushing score from Cade Lambert with under three minutes left as Bears quarterback Trent Nobach earned his first win as a starter. Nobach earned the starting role in midweek over George Tribble, who started in Rocky's past five games.

Rocky ran the ball 66 times, led by Zaire Wilcox's 32 touches for 86 yards. Northern quarterback Kaymen Cureton went 3-for-11 passing for 14 yards with two picks, while the Lights only managed 49 rushing yards of their own.

Carroll 24, SOU 17

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Fighting Saints kept their stock as an NAIA playoff hopeful alive with a win over the Raiders on Saturday.

SOU (3-6, 3-6) fought back from a 14-point deficit to tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter, but a 7-yard connection from Carroll (7-2, 7-2) quarterback Jack Prka to Chris Akulschin with 7:15 left sealed the deal for the visitors.

Saints running back Matthew Burgess romped for 129 yards and two scores on the ground while Prka finished with 238 yards passing. Raiders gunslinger Blake Asciutto went 18-for-37 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, while Gunner Yates led the SOU effort on the ground with 52 yards.