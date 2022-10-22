Frontier Conference football roundup: Western shocks C of I in standings shakeup

DILLON — Montana Western scored a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown, then stopped College of Idaho on fourth down twice to hold off the No. 7-ranked Yotes in a 40-35 Frontier Conference football upset Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-4 Frontier) gave the Frontier's highest-ranked and only remaining unbeaten team its first defeat of the year, stopping a three-game losing skid in the meantime as the Frontier regular-season title race has now been blown wide open.

The game featured six second-half lead changes following Western's 20-14 halftime advantage, with the Bulldogs finding themselves up 34-28 entering the fourth quarter.

College of Idaho (6-1, 6-1) got the lead back briefly as running back Hunter Gilbert scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown to help make it 35-34 to the Yotes with 12:34 remaining, but Western responded less than 90 seconds later as quarterback Jon Jund hit Belgrade grad Trey Mounts for a 39-yard score through the air — the wideout's third of the day — though the Bulldogs' 2-point pass attempt was intercepted.

The Bulldogs held on to their five-point cushion even after Jund threw an interception with 3:14 to play, successfully getting a fourth-down stop and running the clock down on their ensuing possession to win.

Jund had a stellar afternoon, throwing for 354 yards and four touchdowns and even catching a score himself via a 16-yard pass play from running back Reese Neville. Neville was the Bulldogs' top rusher, as well, going for 114 yards on 13 carries while Columbia Falls grad Colten McPhee nabbed Western's lone rushing score.

C of I was paced by Gilbert's 142 yards and three scores on the ground, along with a two-touchdown day by receiver Jake Nadley. Quarterback Andy Peters finished his day going 12-for-18 passing for 175 yards and the two touchdowns to Nadley along with a pick.

Carroll 24, Rocky 0

HELENA — The Fighting Saints gave themselves a big boost in the Frontier championship hunt by holding the No. 14 Battlin' Bears scoreless in a near-flawless performance.

Carroll (5-2, 5-2) scored all of its points in the second and third quarters with quarterback Jack Prka involved in all three of its touchdowns — two by ground, one by air. He finished with 179 passing yards and 28 yards on nine carries.

Rocky's (5-2, 5-2) offense was stuffed in all facets as it finished with just 31 rushing yards while quarterbacks George Tribble and Trent Nobach combined for 96 yards and two interceptions. It was the first time the Bears had been shutout in a game since they lost 21-0 to College of Idaho on Sept. 28, 2019.

The Saints ran for 152 total yards, led by tailback Matthew Burgess' 62 yards on 23 carries.

Tech 45, S. Oregon 21

BUTTE — The No. 24 Orediggers neutralized the red-hot arm of Raiders quarterback Blake Asciutto as the hosts won their third game in the past four.

Asciutto, who was coming off of a sizzling 416-yard, four-touchdown day in SOU's (3-4, 3-4) win over Western last week, was held to 132 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions by the Orediggers (5-2, 5-2).

Tech's offense, meanwhile, was led by quarterback and Great Falls native Blake Thelen's 232 yards and two scores through the air as it took a first-quarter lead and never lost it in the win. Billings Central grad and senior quarterback Jet Campbell threw a third-quarter touchdown, as well.

Kalispell Flathead grad and tailback Blake Counts led the Orediggers' rushing attack with 123 yards on 19 carries, though Helena grad Kaleb Winterburn got Tech's lone rushing score on the day.

SOU freshman running back Gunner Yates had a massive day in the loss, scampering for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for his third multi-score game in as many tries.

E. Oregon 37, MSU-Northern 0

LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Mountaineers officially made the Lights the Frontier's only winless team after its shutout of Northern during their game in the Beaver State.

EOU (1-7, 1-6) turned the Lights (0-7, 0-7) out of the game quick as it held them to just 28 total yards, getting out to a 27-point lead at the half and never looking back. Northern has now been shutout three times thus far this season, all occasions of which have come in its past four games.

Mounties redshirt sophomore quarterback Carson Bohning went 7-of-16 passing for 107 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, while sophomore tailback Aiden Patterson had a game-high 105 yards and a score on 11 carries. Willie Camp and Malachi Spurrier were the recipients of Bohning's scoring throws.

Northern quarterback Kaymen Cureton was held to 11-of-20 passing for 71 yards and was sacked six times by the EOU defense. Havre grad Mason Dionne finished as the Lights' top rusher with nine carries for 15 yards. Linebacker Dylan Wampler finished with a game-high 14 total tackles.