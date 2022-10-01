Frontier Conference football roundup: Yotes stay unbeaten; Tech blasts Northern

HELENA — College of Idaho stayed unbeaten and potentially booked itself a spot in the top 10 of the NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll next week with a 31-20 victory Saturday over Carroll College.

The No. 11-ranked Yotes (5-0) triumphed over the No. 24 Saints (3-2) thanks to a dominant run game at a rainy Nelson Stadium, with C of I running the football for 222 yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Carroll led briefly by a 13-7 scoreline early in the third quarter, but C of I then went on a tear of 24 unanswered points to shut down any chance of a Saints shock.

Yotes junior running back Allamar Alexander had 23 touches for 121 yards and a touchdown to lead the charge. C of I only went 3-for-16 passing, but did manage a 68-yard touchdown through the air in the third quarter from quarterback Ryan Hibbs to receiver Brock Richardson.

Montana Tech 73, Montana State-Northern 0

BUTTE — Tech scored double-digit points in every quarter as the Orediggers annihilated MSU-Northern for the most lopsided win in the Frontier Conference thus far this season.

No. 21 Tech (4-1) managed almost 500 yards of total offense, picking up an eye-popping six touchdowns running the football alone. Great Falls native Blake Thelen went 10 of 14 for 256 yards and three touchdowns throwing the ball, and though Laurel grad Ethan Renner had a game-high 17 carries for 91 yards, he did not find the end zone like Helena grad Kaleb Winterburn did twice.

Lights (0-5) quarterback Kaymen Cureton was sacked six times and only managed 86 passing yards as the team's run game was stuffed all day, with freshman tailback and Havre grad Mason Dionne being the only player on the team to finish with double-digit rushing yards (20).

Southern Oregon 42, Eastern Oregon 14

LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Raiders (2-3) kept their Beaver State in-league neighbor winless with a 26-point first half as freshman tailback Gunner Yates had an efficient afternoon.

Yates — following 14 carries for 92 yards and four total touchdowns against the Mounties (0-6) — has now had 178 yards and five total scores in the past two weeks. Sophomore quarterback Blake Asciutto had 17-for-28 passing for 177 yards and two scores, one of which was a one-yard strike to Yates late in the first half to help give the Raiders a 26-0 lead at the break.

Eastern Oregon briefly flirted with a comeback following a punt return score and a Tanner Sweek touchdown to Drew Reyes early in the second half to make it 26-14, but a pair of trips to the end zone by Yates immediately followed as the Raiders closed the door for good on the upset bid.

Rocky Mountain College 41, Montana Western 26

DILLON — Rocky Mountain College used 34 second-half points to its advantage in a win over Montana Western.

The 20th-ranked Battlin' Bears (4-1) got 277 passing yards and two touchdowns from backup quarterback George Tribble, who was starting his second straight game in place of the inactive Nathan Dick. Running back Zaire Wilson pitched in 98 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Rocky had an affinity for the big play, recording three scores from scrimmage of 30 yards or more on top of both kickoff and interception returns for touchdowns.

Western (3-3) got 159 passing yards, 67 rushing yards and two total touchdowns from dual-threat signal-caller Jon Jund. Running back Reese Neville was the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 86 yards and score, most of which came on a 75-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.