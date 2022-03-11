Montana Tech men down Mid-American Christian in NAIA opening round; Carroll women also win; UP women lose

WAXAHACHIE, Tex. — No. 3 Montana Tech hit key free throws down the stretch, moving on to the next game in the opening round of the NAIA men's basketball tournament with a 71-67 victory over No. 14 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) University 71-67.

Drew Huse hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:04 to play. Taylor England and Derrius Collins hit both of their free throw attempts in the final minute.

The Orediggers shot 42.6% in the game and hit 10 of 24 from long.

Caleb Bellach led the Orediggers with 17 points, hitting 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Bellach led the team with 10 rebounds.

Sindou Diallo had 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Taylor England and Derrius Collings had nine points and eight rebounds each.

Huse finished with 10 points

Isaiah Hammons led MACU with 16 points and Jasiah Lewis had 15.

Kendall Scott finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Montana Tech plays again Saturday at 4:30 p.m. MST against the winner of the No. 6 SAGU (Texas) vs. No. 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) game.

Talladega women 73, Providence 70

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The University of Providence women's basketball team had its season come to an end on Friday with a loss 73-70 loss to Talladega in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship opening round here.

Down by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, the Argos (25-7) stormed back, cutting the score to 70-68 off a layup from Emilee Maldonado with 1:19 remaining. The Tornadoes (21-11, 10-7) extended the lead to four on the ensuing possession, but Parker Esary made a layup while getting fouled to go to the line down two with 45 seconds left.

Esary missed the free throw, but Maddy Dixon got the offensive rebound to give the Argos another chance. The team turned it over, giving the ball back to the Tornadoes with 39 seconds left. Maldonado got a steal on the other end, but the Argos couldn't convert. The Tornadoes went one-of-two from the free throw line to give the Argos a chance with one second remaining, but a contested Maldonado 3-pointer didn't fall.

"It was a tough loss," UP coach Bill Himmelberg said in a school press release. "We're really proud of our kids and how they fought to the very end. We had a shot at the buzzer to send it into overtime but we couldn't get it done."

The loss concludes the season for the Argos, whose 25 wins set the school record for most wins in program history, according to the release. The team also shared the Frontier Conference regular-season title with Rocky Mountain College — the first regular-season title the team has had since the 1980-81 season.

Carroll women 69, Lindsey Wilson 50

NEW ORLEANS — In a rematch from earlier this year, the Saints won their opening-round game over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 69-50, Friday.

Carroll will now play Loyola (Louisiana), which defeated Menlo (California), 78-40 in the other game in the pod on Friday. Loyola is the host school for the event. The game on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Danielle Wagner pumped in 22 points for Carroll and Christine Denny had eight points and nine boards. Kamden Hilborn added 10 points and seven assists.

The Saints (26-7) won the earlier meeting with Lindsey Wilson (16-16), 84-63, on Nov. 27.

The winner of Saturday's contest will head to Sioux City, Iowa, with 15 other remaining teams to compete for a national title.

