Montana Tech announces golf recruits, including Billings' Jace Rhodes and Jhett Braley

BUTTE — Montana Tech golf coach Sean Ryan on Friday announced the signing of six golfers, five males and one female, that will join the program next fall.

The golfers joining the men's team are: Jace Rhodes, Billings; Jhett Braley, Billings; Kaven Noctor, Butte; JR Small, Bozeman; and Gabe Witham, Helena.

Paige Sommerville from Pasco, Washington, has signed with the Oredigger women’s golf team. She was honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore and second team all-conference as a junior.

Rhodes, who graduated Billings West in 2019, had previously been on the wrestling team at Wyoming. He was a three-time state placer in golf for the Golden Bears.

Braley, a senior at Billings Senior, was an all-state finisher at the State AA Tournament this past fall, finishing in a tie for 15th place.