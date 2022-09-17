Rocky back in the win column with win over No. 21 Montana Tech

BUTTE — The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears football team is back in the win column.

Billings Senior graduate Nate Dick passed for 149 yards and a touchdown and ran for 67 more yards and two additional scores as Rocky defeated No. 21 Montana Tech 28-20 in a Frontier Conference showdown Saturday at Bob Green Field.

While handing Tech (2-1) its first loss, the Bears improved to (2-1). RMC bounced back from a 21-18 loss to the College of Idaho at Herb Klindt Field on Sept. 3. Rocky and Tech both had a bye week last weekend.

"They were leading the Frontier," said Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem of the Orediggers. "I know it's early, but it started with our practice this week. Our coaches had great game plans and were positive and really coaching their butts off this week. Our players responded. It was fun to see and they played very well."

Stutzriem said he was proud of how the Bears' performed. Last year, Tech edged the Bears in two close games — 31-29 at Herb Klindt Field and 21-17 in Butte. He was also happy how his team responded after the loss to C of I.

The Bears led 15-13 at intermission. Rocky scored six points in the third quarter, on a one-yard TD run by Dick, and held the Orediggers scoreless in the frame.

"It was just a great team win," Stutzriem said. "I'm so proud of the guys and our coaches. It was a great rebound win. We had to think about that loss for two weeks. We played and battled. It's a tough place to play. Kudos to Montana Tech. They are a good team and coached well. It was a battle."

Rocky's defense was key to the win. The Battlin' Bears recovered three of Tech's four fumbles and intercepted two passes. By comparison, Rocky didn't throw an interception and only fumbled the ball once, which was recovered by Tech.

Rocky withstood a late Tech score and Jack Cline intercepted a Jet Campbell pass deep in the red zone to preserve the win.

"It was just a tremendous job by our defense," said Stutzriem.

The Bears took their first possession and marched 68 yards on 14 plays, having consumed 6:17 off the first quarter clock. Tech came up with a third stop when Jordan Washington swatted a pass away in the end zone. Austin Drake's 24-yard field goal gave Rocky a 3-0 lead.

Prince Johnson scooped up a Blake Counts' fumble and sprinted 28 yards for the score. Naoki Harmer blocked the extra point to keep the Bears' advantage at 9-0 with 8:03 to play in the opening stanza.

Counts started the next Tech drive with a 31-yard run. However, the Bears' defense shut down the Oredigger offense over the next three plays.

Andrew Almos' pass sailed 49 yards to DeNiro Killian at the Rocky 16. Jake Orvis jarred the ball loose, and Jaden MacNeil recovered the fumble at the Rocky 10.

The Bears were able to hold the Orediggers to a field goal, as Ryan Lowry popped a 24-yarder between uprights to put Tech on the board with 4:59 to play in the first quarter.

Dick extended Rocky's lead with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Zaire Wilcox. Grant O'Rourke blocked Drake's point-after try to keep the Bears' advantage at 12 points with 8:55 remaining in the first half.

Tech responded with a 59-yard drive that resulted in a one-yard plunge by Campbell. Lowry's extra-point whittled the Bears' lead to five points with 5:07 to go in the second quarter.

The Orediggers shut down the Bears' offense on the ensuing drive and took over at their 25-yard line. They took up the remaining time in the quarter, and Lowry's 42-yard field goal at the buzzer pulled the Orediggers back to within two points at the half, 15-13.

On the second play of the second half, Wyatt Brusven recovered a Max Anderson fumble at the Tech 26.

Dick and the Bears' offense chipped away at the Orediggers' defense over the next 3:14. On fourth down and goal at the Tech 1, the Bears' quarterback buried his way into the end zone. On the two-point conversion attempt, Dick rolled to his right and fired a pass intended for Wilcox. The pass was high, and the Bears' lead stayed at eight points, 21-13, with 11:12 to play in the third quarter.

The defenses shut down the respective offenses until Rocky bridged a scoring drive into the fourth quarter. Dick's four-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter extended the Bears' lead to two touchdowns. Drake's extra-point made the score 28-13 with 14:56 to play.

The Orediggers hurt themselves with a penalty midway through the fourth quarter. From the Tech 45, Brusven drilled a 43-yard punt that Kyle Torgerson fielded at the Tech 2 and raced 39 yards. However, Brusven was roughed on the punt attempt, and a Tech late-hit penalty gave the ball back to the Bears.

Tech stopped the Bears from advancing and received the ball back on a punt touchback.

The Orediggers worked their way down the field, with Campbell's 39-yard pass to Wyatt Alexander having covered significant real estate. Campbell found Counts for a six-yard touchdown. Lowry's point-after made it a one-score game with 2:11 to play in the game, 28-20.

Tech held the Bears without a first down on the next drive and forced a punt. Brusven's 39-yard punt was returned 11 yards by Torgerson to the Tech 19 with 1:19 to play.

The Orediggers took what the Bears' defense gave them during the march. Furious first-down runs by Campbell and Counts over 45 seconds moved the ball down to the Rocky 25. On first down and 10, Campbell threw a low pass intercepted by Cline at the Rocky 4 to stall the drive with 16 seconds to play. The Bears knelt on the next play to kill the clock.

Montana Tech outgained Rocky 383-301. However, five turnovers hurt the Orediggers in different parts of the game.

"You just can't do that against the Bears," Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson said. "Rocky is a good football team. We made some mistakes that we haven't made early on this season. You can't give good football teams extra opportunities."

Dick was 17-of-26 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown pass. He also ran for 67 yards and scored twice.

"I thought our quarterback played really well and had one of his best games throwing the ball and was effective on the ground," Stutzriem said. "We made some plays at receiver and tight end and our running backs ran hard."

The five turnovers by the defense made the difference in the game.

"It was awesome," Stutzriem said. "Anytime you can get a road win in the Frontier Conference or anywhere, it's tough. That game could have gone either way. I am proud of our coaches and our players. We had a great week of practice and rebounded well. It was a battle, and we have to see these guys again."

Campbell, a Billings Central graduate, was 19-of-37 for 207 yards, one score, and two interceptions. He also had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

"He battled out there today," Samson said. "The late turnover hurt, but we will get back to practice."

Rocky will host MSU-Northern for its homecoming game Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. Montana Tech will travel to Dillon next Saturday to take on Montana Western.