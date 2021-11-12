Providence eliminates Rocky from Frontier volleyball tourney

HELENA — The No. 1 seed University of Providence swept No. 5 Rocky Mountain College 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 in the semifinals of the Frontier Conference volleyball championships on Friday here.

Rocky ends its season 12-19.

Sadie Lott had 16 kills, an ace and eight digs for the Argos. Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 38 assists.

Weiying Wu had eight kills for RMC, Bella Bryan added seven and Morgan Allen 6. Blythe Sealey contributed 29 assists and nine digs.

Rocky outlasted No. 4 Montana State-Northern earlier in the day in the first round by scores of 27-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.

Rocky finished with 75 total kills, led by Bryan's 20. Allen and Makenna Bushman each added 13 kills for the Bears, while Sealey dished out 54 assists.

Ayla Embry, Rocky's all-time digs leader, finished with 40 digs. Addy Valdez also had 23 digs.

Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Elissa Lund both had 17 kills for Northern. Emily Fuller had 50 assists and Shania Neubauer led all players with 51 digs.

