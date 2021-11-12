Rocky advances with four-set victory over MSU-Northern at Frontier tournament

HELENA — Rocky Mountain College outlasted Montana State-Northern on Friday at the Frontier Conference volleyball championships. The Battlin' Bears won the first-round match by scores of 27-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.

The Bears advanced the the quarterfinal round, which will be played later Friday.

Rocky finished with 75 total kills, led by Bella Bryan's 20. Morgan Allen and Makenna Bushman each added 13 kills for the Bears, while Blythe Sealey dished out 54 assists.

Ayla Embry, Rocky's all-time digs leader, finished with 40 digs. Addy Valdez also had 23 digs.

Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Elissa Lund both had 17 kills for Northern. Emily Fuller had 50 assists and Shania Neubauer led all players with 51 digs.

