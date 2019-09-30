BILLINGS — Three Rocky Mountain College athletes earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Daniel Sigurjonsson received the men's golfer of the week honor. The freshman from Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, shot one-under-par at the Carroll College Invitational to earn individual medalist honors.
He was the only golfer at the tournament to finish under par.
Ayla Embry was singled out as the volleyball defender of the week. The freshman libero from Bozeman averaged 4.75 digs per set in a loss to MSU-Billings and wins over Lewis-Clark State and No. 18 ranked Montana Tech.
You have free articles remaining.
Embry posted a serving average of 93 percent last week. This is the third selection for Embry this year.
Natalie Hilderman was selected as the volleyball setter of the week.
The junior from Red Lodge averaged 9.58 assists and 3.17 digs during a loss to MSU-Billings and wins over Lewis-Clark State and Montana Tech.
This is the third Frontier player of the week honor for Hilderman this year and the 16th over the course of her Rocky career.