BILLINGS — Five athletes from Rocky Mountain College received conference player of the week honors as announced by the Frontier Conference and Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday.
Jackson Duffey garnered the men's cross country runner of the week accolade for the Frontier.
Running a time of 25:36 in the 8K, the junior from Ronan, finished in fourth out of 53 runners at the Montana Open. His time was the best among qualified scoring runners.
Teammate Ruth Chepsat was singled out as the women's cross country recipient.
The junior from Eldoret, Kenya, ran a time of 18:33 in the 5K to finish in seventh out of 54 runners. She finished ahead of every other NAIA runner competing.
Claire Wright was singled out as the women's golfer of the week in the frontier.
The freshman from Chowchilla, California, earned individual medalist honors after shooting 7-over-par 151 at the Warrior Fall Invitational in Idaho.
Natalie Hilderman was tabbed as the volleyball setter of the week for the Frontier. The junior from Red Lodge averaged 10 assists per set as the Battlin' Bears swept No. 20 ranked University of Providence and MSU-Northern 3-0.
Sky Swenson earned the men's soccer offensive player of the week honor for the Cascade. The junior from Berlin, Germany, had three goals and an assist over the weekend which included both goals in Rocky's 2-1 win over Southern Oregon University.