BILLINGS — Three of Rocky Mountain College's student-athletes earned conference player of the week honors as announced by the Frontier Conference and Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday.
Jackson Duffey received the men's cross country runner of the week honor for the Frontier.
Running a time of 25:20 in the 8K, the junior from Ronan, finished ninth out of 311 runners competing in the Great Lakes Challenge Cross Country Invitational.
Teammate Ruth Chepsat earned the women's cross country runner of the week award.
Finishing sixth out of 277 runners in the 5K, the junior from Eldoret, Kenya, ran a time of 18:25 at the Great Lakes Challenge Cross Country Invitational.
In the Cascade Collegiate Conference, Rocky's Maia Wetzel was the women's soccer defensive player of the week.
The junior goalkeeper from Billings recorded her eighth and ninth shutout of the season over the weekend to break Rocky's single season shutout record.