Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team returns home for two games against Carroll

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team returns home this weekend for back-to-back game against Frontier Conference foe Carroll College.

The Battlin' Bears and Saints will square off Saturday at 7 p.m. at RMC's Fortin Center, and will play again Sunday at 4.

Rocky enters the weekend with a 1-7 record in its league-only schedule. The Bears have lost six straight games, and haven't played at home since an 83-59 win over Montana Western on Jan. 5. Carroll is 9-4 overall and 6-4 in the Frontier. The Saints have won four consecutive games.

Rocky is led by guard Darius Henderson, who averaged 16.2 points per game. Maxim Stephens adds 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, while Sam Vining scores 8.7 points per game.

Jovan Sljivancanin leads Carroll with averages of 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Both averages rank in the top five in the league. Shamrock Campbell chips in 14.4 points a game.

Fans are not allowed to attend due to the Frontier Conference's no-spectator rule that is still in effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All Rocky home games, including the weekend volleyball matches against Montana Tech, can be streamed online at www.gobattlinbears.com.

