Rocky puts 11 players on All-Frontier Conference football team

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College had 11 players selected to the All-Frontier Conference football team, which was announced Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Alex Bush was one of two Battlin' Bears named as a first-team selection. Bush, who previously played at NCAA Division I TCU, finished the four-game spring season with five sacks, which led the league.

The other first-teamer was placekicker Riley Garrett, who made seven field goals to easily pace the conference.

RMC quarterback Drew Korf, running back Dawson Schick, receiver Donavan Sellgren and offensive lineman Tanner Bloom were all named to the second-team offense. Defensive lineman Dylan Beridon and defensive backs Ty Reynolds and Brail Lipford were also second-team picks.

Wyatt Brusven, also a kicker for the Bears, was named to the second-team. Offensive lineman Mason Roberts was chosen as Rocky's "Champions of Character" award winner.

Eastern Oregon QB Kai Quinn was named offensive player of the year. EOU lineman Chase Van Wyck garnered defensive MVP honors. EOU coach Tim Camp and Carroll's Troy Purcell shared the league's coach of the year nod.

