BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College junior Ruth Chepsat has been selected as the women's runner of the year in the Frontier Conference.

The junior from Eldoret, Kenya, won the Frontier Conference championship race last week at Amend Park in Billings.

Chepsat was also on the all-Frontier Conference team, which was announced on Monday, along with teammates Sidney Little Light, a sophomore from Crow Agency, Mei-Li Stevens, a junior from Lodge Grass and Courtney Hallock, a junior from Laurel.

The top 10 runners at the conference meet automatically received all-Frontier recognition.

Carroll College's Shannon Flynn was chosen as the coach of the year. 

Rocky's Stevens was also a Champions of Character recipient.

Rocky's women will be competing at the NAIA championships on Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Washington.

