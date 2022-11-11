Rocky volleyball beats Providence, moves on to Frontier Conference tourney title match

BUTTE — Rocky Mountain College volleyball defeated Providence in a five-set nail-biter Friday to advance to the Frontier Conference Tournament championship match set for Saturday.

The Battlin' Bears escaped with a 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12 victory to move on to the title game against Montana Western, which will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the HPER Complex on the Montana Tech campus.

Four different Rocky players tallied double-digit kills on the night, with Miles City grad Kyra Oakland leading the way with 14 kills. Sophomore setter and Roundup grad Blythe Sealey had 50 assists, while senior libero and Bozeman native Ayla Embry managed 36 digs on defense.

The Bears are 3-0 in matches against the Bulldogs this season, sweeping Western last weekend during their most recent meeting in Dillon. The Bulldogs beat Tech in four sets during their semifinal meeting Friday afternoon.