Rocky's Sydney Little Light places ninth at Inland Empire Championships

LEWISTON, Idaho — Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College was ninth in the women's race at the Inland Empire Championships cross country meet on Saturday here.

Little Light had a time of 17:51. Mei-Li Stevens finished 17th with a time of 18:14 and the Battlin' Bears were seventh in the 14-team meet. Kelsey Swenson of team champion Idaho finished the women's race first in 17:08. 

For the men, Jackson Wilson led the Bears with a 13th-place finish, crossing the finish line in 24:57. Fellow Bear Jackson Duffey placed 33rd with a time of 25:45.

The Rocky men were ninth in the 16-team field. Gonzaga was the team champion.

Tim Stevens of runner-up Idaho was men's winner, finishing in 24:19.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the Great Lakes Challenge on Saturday.

