WHITEFISH — Hardin grad Sydney Little Light's selection as the Frontier Conference's Women's Track Athlete of the Year highlighted Rocky Mountain College's 20 nominees in all to the Frontier's outdoor track and field all-conference teams that were announced this week.

In order to be selected to an all-conference team, an athlete had to have placed in the top three of an event at the Frontier Conference Championship that was held last month at Lockwood. Little Light, from Crow Agency, won two events (the 800-meter run and the 1,500) while placing third in the 400 and second in the 5,000.

Four Rocky athletes in all — two men and two women — were listed as all-conference nominees following event wins at the Frontier meet. Along with Little Light, Billings Central grad Kellan Wahl won an event (the 100) on the women's side, while the men took home their individuals golds through Red Lodge native Braden Tomlin in the pole vault and junior Jackson Wilson in the 1,500.

Qualified athletes will get to conclude their track seasons at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship from May 24-26 in Marion, Indiana.

The Battlin' Bears' full list of nominees, along with the event(s) they placed in to be named to the all-conference team, is as follows:

Men

Jackson Wilson, 1,500 (first) and 5,000 (second)

Braden Tomlin, pole vault (first), triple jump (second) and 4x100-meter relay (third)

Cameron Hone, pole vault (second) and 4x100 (third)

Seth Petsch, 800 (second), 1,500 (third) and 4x400 (third)

Aiden Lantis, 4x100 (third), 4x400 (third)

Eric Morgan, 4x400 (third), 4x800 (third)

Quinlan Stewart, 4x400 (third), 4x800 (third)

Dylan Cleary, 4x100 (third)

Justin Glass, 4x800 (third)

Corbyn Svec, 4x800 (third)

Women

Sydney Little Light, 800 (first), 1,500 (first), 5,000 (second), 400 (third)

Kellan Wahl, 100 (first), 200 (second), 4x100 (third), 4x400 (third)

Brooke Wirkkala, high jump (second), long jump (second), 4x100 (third)

Kallyn Wilkins, 4x800 (second), 4x400 (third)

Rylie Schoenfeld, 4x800 (second), 4x400 (third)

Violet Carter, 4x800 (second)

Tyne Stokes, 4x800 (second)

Jenna Hillman, 4x100 (third), 4x400 (third)

Lauryn Frideres, 4x100 (third)

Olivia Earling, pole vault (third)