GNAC's Western Washington falls short in NCAA Division II women's title game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Glenville State pulled away from Western Washington in the second half Friday night to win 85-72 and claim the NCAA Division II women's basketball championship.

Western Washington was representing the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the same league in which Montana State Billings is a member.

Western Washington led 46-44 at halftime but was outscored 41-26 after intermission.

Re'Shawna Stone had 25 points and Zakiyah Winfield had 23 for Glenville State. WWU's Brooke Walling led all scorers with 27 points and had 12 rebounds.

The GNAC has never won a women’s basketball national championship. The Vikings were the third GNAC team to appear in a title game, joining Alaska Anchorage in 2016 and Seattle Pacific in 2005.

