Scoreboard: Montana State Billings baseball results

College baseball
Friday
at Grand Junction, Colo.
MSU Billings 5, Colorado Mesa 4
Colorado Mesa 12, MSU Billings 7 (7 innings)
Check out MSUB scores from the Desert Stinger on Saturday.
Game was a makeup contest from Jan. 22.
The Yellowjackets made seven 3-pointers in the first half and evened their record to 11-11.
Check out the score of Thursday's contest.
Two late 3-pointers by the visitors led to dramatic victory.
Check out the latest scores.
Shelley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and MSUB escaped with a 52-50 victory over Saint Martin's.
The team finished in 11th place Tuesday at the event hosted by Southern Nazarene University.
MSUB will play its first 20 games on the road. Its home opener is scheduled for March 9 at Dehler Park against the University of Mary.
Check out the latest scores.
