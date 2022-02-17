Scoreboard: Montana State Billings baseball results

Montana State Billings results
Thursday
at Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mesa University 15, MSUB 5
Check out MSUB scores from the Desert Stinger on Saturday.
Game was a makeup contest from Jan. 22.
The Yellowjackets made seven 3-pointers in the first half and evened their record to 11-11.
Shelley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and MSUB escaped with a 52-50 victory over Saint Martin's.
The Jackets scored 24 of their 30 first-half points off 3-pointers, then finished 2 for 11 from distance in the second half.
MSUB will play its first 20 games on the road. Its home opener is scheduled for March 9 at Dehler Park against the University of Mary.
The team finished in 11th place Tuesday at the event hosted by Southern Nazarene University.
