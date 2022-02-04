agate Scoreboard: Montana State Billings baseball results Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College BaseballMontana State BillingsScoresFridayCal State LA 6, MSU Billings 2 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Montana Sports College-sports Baseball Montana State Billings Yellowjackets Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Taryn Shelley, Chloe Williams help Montana State Billings women past Alaska MSUB responds with a matinee victory to even the score with the Nanooks after losing in the closing seconds on Saturday night. Montana State Billings baseball set to begin 50-game regular season in California MSUB will play its first 20 games on the road. Its home opener is scheduled for March 9 at Dehler Park against the University of Mary. Carrington Wiggins scores 28 in win by Montana State Billings BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored a game-high 28 points Saturday night in Montana State Billings' 73-64 win at home over Alaska in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Montana State Billings women beaten by last-second basket BILLINGS — Alaska's Pearle Green scored on a layup with two seconds remaining Saturday night to lift the visiting Nanooks to a 61-59 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. Carrington Wiggins maintains hot hand, MSU Billings knocks off Saint Martin's Wiggins scored a season-high 34 points to carry the Yellowjackets. MSU Billings softball team ready to open first full season since 2019 The 2022 schedule is made up of 53 regular-season games. The opener is set for March 5 against Simon Fraser at Avitus Group Stadium. Scoreboard: Montana State Billings softball results Check out the latest scores. COVID cuts into another MSU Billings women's basketball game, forces postponement The Yellowjackets have had three consecutive games postponed; haven't played since Dec. 18.