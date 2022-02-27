Scoreboard: Montana State Billings college baseball results

Montana State Billings results
at Pueblo, Colo.
Sunday
MSUB 13, Colorado Christian 7
Colorado Christian 11, MSUB 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Montana State Billings results
at Pueblo, Colo.
Sunday
MSUB 13, Colorado Christian 7
Colorado Christian 11, MSUB 5
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kailee Stoppel placed third in the women’s 800-meter final and eight more Yellowjackets had top-10 finishes.
For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Yellowjackets indoor track team will compete in a conference championship setting.
Thacker, an Idaho transfer, led the Yellowjackets to a 90-point outburst.
The Yellowjackets couldn't hold on in a 81-77 overtime loss.
Check out the final scores.
Check out the results from Sunday.
Check out the final scores.
Wiggins learned the game growing up in the hoops battleground that is Flint, Michigan.
Check out the latest scores.
Taryn Shelley led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds on Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.