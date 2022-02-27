 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Montana State Billings college baseball results

Montana State Billings results

at Pueblo, Colo.

Sunday

MSUB 13, Colorado Christian 7

Colorado Christian 11, MSUB 5

