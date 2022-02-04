Scoreboard: Montana State Billings softball results

College Softball
Montana State Billings
Scores
Friday
Cal State San Marcos 5, MSU Billings 0
MSU Billings 10, Academy of Art (Calif.) 2
MSUB responds with a matinee victory to even the score with the Nanooks after losing in the closing seconds on Saturday night.
MSUB will play its first 20 games on the road. Its home opener is scheduled for March 9 at Dehler Park against the University of Mary.
BILLINGS — Alaska's Pearle Green scored on a layup with two seconds remaining Saturday night to lift the visiting Nanooks to a 61-59 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored a game-high 28 points Saturday night in Montana State Billings' 73-64 win at home over Alaska in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Wiggins scored a season-high 34 points to carry the Yellowjackets.
The 2022 schedule is made up of 53 regular-season games. The opener is set for March 5 against Simon Fraser at Avitus Group Stadium.
BILLINGS — Tobin Karlberg came away with 23 points and seven steals Thursday night in visiting Alaska Anchorage's 68-61 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets have had three consecutive games postponed; haven't played since Dec. 18.
BILLINGS — Danielle Zahn supplied a career-high 18 points and five assists Thursday night as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 19 Alaska Anchorage 74-67 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
