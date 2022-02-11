Scoreboard: Montana State Billings softball results

College Softball
Montana State Billings
Scores
Friday
MSU Billings 10, Washburn 2
MSU Billings 14, Academy of Art 3
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
College Softball
Montana State Billings
Scores
Friday
MSU Billings 10, Washburn 2
MSU Billings 14, Academy of Art 3
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out the latest scores.
The team finished in 11th place Tuesday at the event hosted by Southern Nazarene University.
Thacker, a D-I transfer from Idaho, scored 30 points, including 11 in OT.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Coleman Sparling's 20-point, 11-rebound double-double Monday night lifted Alaska to a 62-36 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The Jackets scored 24 of their 30 first-half points off 3-pointers, then finished 2 for 11 from distance in the second half.
Shelley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and MSUB escaped with a 52-50 victory over Saint Martin's.
MSUB will play its first 20 games on the road. Its home opener is scheduled for March 9 at Dehler Park against the University of Mary.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.