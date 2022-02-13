Scoreboard: Montana State Billings softball results

College softball
Desert Stinger
Tucson, Ariz.
Saturday
Montana State Billings results
San Francisco State 8, MSUB 7
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
College softball
Desert Stinger
Tucson, Ariz.
Saturday
Montana State Billings results
San Francisco State 8, MSUB 7
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The team finished in 11th place Tuesday at the event hosted by Southern Nazarene University.
Check out the latest scores.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Coleman Sparling's 20-point, 11-rebound double-double Monday night lifted Alaska to a 62-36 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The Jackets scored 24 of their 30 first-half points off 3-pointers, then finished 2 for 11 from distance in the second half.
The Yellowjackets made seven 3-pointers in the first half and evened their record to 11-11.
Shelley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and MSUB escaped with a 52-50 victory over Saint Martin's.
The 2022 schedule is made up of 53 regular-season games. The opener is set for March 5 against Simon Fraser at Avitus Group Stadium.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.