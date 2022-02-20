Scoreboard: MSU Billings softball results

Minot State University Bubble Invite II
at Minot, N.D.
Montana State Billings results
Sunday
University of Minnesota Crookston 6, MSUB 4
Bemidji State 4, MSUB 3
