Big early lead sends Wyoming men to Mountain West win over New Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wyoming jumped ahead by 21 points before giving up a basket on the way to a 79-67 victory over New Mexico in Mountain West men's basketball Friday at Clune Arena.

The win marked Wyoming's first season sweep of New Mexico since 2003.

The Cowboys were led by Hunter Maldonado, who had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Marcus Williams and Kwame Marble II each added 15 points. Wyoming shot 48% from the field and made nine 3-pointers.

UW jumped out 21-0 within the first six minutes by hitting 8 of 11 from the floor. The Lobos got to within two points in the second half but the Cowboys held on. Makuach Malauach led New Mexico with 30 points.

Wyoming hosts San Jose State at Arena-Auditorium on Thursday.

