Chicago native signs with Wyoming men's basketball

“We’re really excited to welcome Jeremiah Oden to the University of Wyoming. Jeremiah brings a great deal of versatility, talent and length to the Cowboy program," Linder said in a UW press release. "As a player, he is a modern forward who has the ability to dribble, pass and shoot with exceptional feel and basketball IQ. The ability to defend multiple positions, as well as affecting the game on the offensive side of the floor via exploiting mismatches and being a perimeter shooting threat, makes Jeremiah a valuable asset from day one. In addition to his basketball ability, Jeremiah brings the care-factor and character to the roster that we are looking for as we build the Cowboy program going forward. He comes from a fantastic family and has been coached in high school, prep school and AAU by people who get it and who have the right values. We look forward to Jeremiah in the brown and gold the next four years.”