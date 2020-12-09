Marcus Williams goes for career-high 30 in Wyoming victory over Denver

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Freshman Marcus Williams scored a career-high 30 points Wednesday while leading Wyoming to an 83-61 victory over Denver at Arena-Auditorium.

Williams’ point total was the most in game for a Wyoming freshman since Desmar Jackson scored 31 at Utah in 2010. With the win, the Cowboys improved to 4-1 under first-year coach Jeff Linder.

Williams scored 20 points in the first half alone. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, and also led the Cowboys with nine rebounds and added six assists. Kenny Foster added 15 points for Wyoming. As a team, the Cowboys scored 33 points off of 27 Denver turnovers.

The Pioneers were led by Frank Ryder with 12 points. Tristan Green led the team with seven rebounds. DU leading scorer Jase Townsend, who averages 20 points a game, was held to 10.

Wyoming is next scheduled to play at Utah Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.

