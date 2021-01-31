Matt Mitchell leads four Aztecs in double figures as San Diego State rolls past Wyoming

SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell pumped in a game-high 26 points to lead San Diego State past Wyoming 98-71 in Mountain West men's basketball on Saturday.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, also secured five rebounds, dished out four assists and had two steals and moved into SDSU's top-10 all-time scoring list. According to a school news release, he is one of just three Aztecs with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in their career.

Keshad Johnson added 15 points for the winners, while Lamont Butler had 11 and Jordan Schakel 10.

SDSU, which beat Wyoming 87-57 Thursday, improved to 13-4 overall and 70-3 in the league. The Cowboys fell to 10-7, 4-6.

Wyoming, which was outrebounded 35-20, was led by Marcus WIlliams with 18 points. Kwane Marble II, Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden all had 11 points for UW.

Wyoming will host Colorado State on Thursday in the first edition of this season's Border War at 7 p.m.

