Milton III has a career performance to lead Wyoming Cowboys past Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sophomore Greg Milton III netted a career-high 28 points and redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado pitched in 19 points to lead Wyoming over Air Force 78-72 in Mountain West men's basketball Saturday.

Wyoming (7-21, 2-14) shot 51 percent, its best shooting performance on the road this season, and held the Falcons scoreless in the final two minutes.

Air Force fell to 10-18, 4-12 with the loss.

Maldonado added seven rebounds and five assists.

