Milton III has a career performance to lead Wyoming Cowboys past Air Force

Milton III has a career performance to lead Wyoming Cowboys past Air Force

{{featured_button_text}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sophomore Greg Milton III netted a career-high 28 points and redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado pitched in 19 points to lead Wyoming over Air Force 78-72 in Mountain West men's basketball Saturday.

Wyoming (7-21, 2-14) shot 51 percent, its best shooting performance on the road this season, and held the Falcons scoreless in the final two minutes.

Air Force fell to 10-18, 4-12 with the loss.

Maldonado added seven rebounds and five assists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News