San Diego State snaps Wyoming's three-game winning streak

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Wyoming saw its three-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 87-57 loss at San Diego State. The Aztecs held the Cowboys to 30% shooting from the field and made 55% themselves on their way to victory.

Wyoming was led by sophomore Kwane Marble II, who scored 15 points for his seventh game in double figures this season and his third straight. He also tied a career high with nine rebounds. Freshman forward Graham Ike had 10 points. He also added six rebounds.

San Diego State hit 11 3-pointers; Wyoming had allowed 11 3s combined in its previous three games.

The Aztecs scored 63 points in the first half. Jordan Schakel had 16 points and six rebounds. Matt Mitchell added 13 points and seven boards.

Wyoming and San Diego State wrap up their season series on Saturday.

